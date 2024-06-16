Agriculture, farmers’ welfare govt’s top priority: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, June 15

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said agriculture and farmers are the top priority of the Union Government saying that “serving the farmers is an act of worship”.

At his maiden press conference after taking over, Chouhan highlighted the future plans for the agricultural sector, emphasising its crucial role in the economy and employment generation.

“Agriculture is the most important foundation for the pledge of developed India. It is not only the back bone of country’s economy but also the biggest job-producing sector. Farmers are filling the coffers of the foodgrain of the country, and for us, welfare of farmers is the biggest priority,” he said.

“Serving agriculture and farmers is akin to worship for us. Since taking charge, I’ve spent four continuous days at the ministry, studying all aspects in detail,” he added.

Chouhan reviewed the 100-day action plan mandated by PM Narendra Modi, which will be released soon. Later, the department will work out a plan for one year and then for five years. Praised Modi’s unwavering focus on agriculture, recalling that the first file the PM signed after taking oath was for the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, he said “we all have to work together with full strength on every scheme of rural development, only then PM Narendra Modi’s dream of a developed India will be fulfilled.”

Chouhan also highlighted the government’s efforts to provide affordable fertilisers despite global price hikes, with subsidies exceeding ?11 lakh crore. During a meeting with officials of the Rural Development Ministry, Chouhan, stressed the need for a well-structured National Social Assistance Programme to ensure a dignified life for the elderly, widows, and the disabled. He urged the officials to address every issue seriously and indicated that if necessary, the rules and regulations of the scheme should be amended to better serve the beneficiaries.

