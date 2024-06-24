Ahead of first Lok Sabha session, INDIA bloc MPs march together as show of strength

PTI

New Delhi, June 24

INDIA bloc MPs gathered on the Parliament complex on Monday for a show of strength as they marched to the Lok Sabha together on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha raising slogans to "save Constitution".

Opposition leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress's Sudip Bandyopadhyay and DMK's TR Baalu, assembled at the spot where the Gandhi statue once stood in the Parliament complex.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi also joined the MPs for the show of strength.

Holding copies of the Constitution in their hands, they raised slogans such as "long live Constitution", "we will save Constitution", "save our democracy".

The Gandhi statue, which was a popular protest site for MPs, was recently relocated along with 14 other statues that dotted the complex to a new spot named Prerna Sthal.

Several opposition parties have claimed that the mandate of 2024 Lok Sabha elections was against the ruling BJP, even though it was able to form the government with support of other parties.

The INDIA bloc has also claimed that the results show that the people have backed the opposition parties to "save the Constitution".

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began on Monday morning. The newly elected members will be sworn in as members of the Lower House on Monday and Tuesday.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#INDIA bloc #Lok Sabha