Ahead of poll, K’taka BJP rebellion grows bigger

Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, March 24

Karadi Sanganna Amarappa and JC Madhuswamy are among the latest to join the ranks of leaders like KS Eshwarappa and Sadananda Gowda who have rebelled against the Karnataka BJP state leadership under former CM BS Yediyurappa.

Amarappa was dropped and Basavaraj Kyavater was named the BJP candidate from the Koppal Lok Sabha polls constituency. After facing disappointment, Amarappa met his supporters and openly expressed dissent against the BJP. He has announced that he will contest as an independent candidate from Koppal.

Delaying factors at play While KS Amarappa was dropped and B Kyavater named the BJP candidate for the Koppal LS seat, ex-minister JC Madhuswamy was hoping to get the ticket from Tumakuru, which went to V Somanna

Amarappa expressed dissent against the BJP and announced that he would contest as an Independent candidate from Koppal. Madhuswamy has refused to back Somanna's campaign

Former state minister JC Madhuswamy was hoping to get the Lok Sabha ticket from Tumakuru. With V Somanna having been named the official candidate from the seat, Madhuswamy has refused to back former’s campaign.

Madhuswamy lost from the Chikkanayakanahalli segment in the 2023 Assembly polls to CB Suresh Babu of the JD(S). He has blamed BJP leadership for his defeat.

Local BJP workers have even protested against Shobha Karandlaje from her current Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency. They said she had failed to remain accessible and complete projects in time. The BJP has moved Karandlaje to Bengaluru North and fielded Kota Srinivas Poojary from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru seat.

Local BJP cadres have also carried posters saying “Go Back Shettar” in Belagavi, expressing displeasure over Jagadish Shettar’s defection to the Congress and then coming back to the BJP. Shettar is the BJP’s candidate for the Belagavi seat. He is a Lingayat leader who has held several portfolios, including being the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

A senior BJP leader said, “These rebellions won’t have much impact on the elections. Yediyurappa, who was sidelined during the assembly polls, is brought back. The Congress’ guarantees could pose a challenge in some segments but the election again is PM Narendra Modi-centric. The party workers are enthusiastic and feel that voters will choose Modi over others.” Karnataka will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 4, and the results will be out on June 4.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Karnataka