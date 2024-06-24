Ahmedabad airport receives hoax bomb threat; second such incident since May 12

Ahmedabad, June 24
The Ahmedabad airport on Monday received a bomb threat via an email which turned out to be a hoax after security personnel conducted a thorough search of the premises and did not find anything suspicious, an official said.
Nothing suspicious was found after the premises of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport was searched for more than two hours by local police and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, inspector of airport police station SG Khambhala said.
The search operation involving teams from local police, the CISF and a bomb disposal squad (BDS) went on for two-and-a-half hours, he said.
The incident comes more than a month after a similar threat mail was received by Ahmedabad airport authorities on May 12, but nothing suspicious was found then also.
On June 18, the Vadodara airport in Gujarat was among several other airports in the country which received a bomb threat via an email which later turned out to be a hoax.
