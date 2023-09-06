 AI-based surveillance mechanism helps eliminate elephant deaths due to train collisions in 11 Northeast corridors : The Tribune India

  • India
  • AI-based surveillance mechanism helps eliminate elephant deaths due to train collisions in 11 Northeast corridors

AI-based surveillance mechanism helps eliminate elephant deaths due to train collisions in 11 Northeast corridors

According to NFR, between December 2022 and July this year, the Intrusion Detection System has sounded 9,768 alerts, or an average 41 alerts daily

AI-based surveillance mechanism helps eliminate elephant deaths due to train collisions in 11 Northeast corridors

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, September 6

The introduction of an AI-based surveillance mechanism in 11 elephant corridors in the Northeast has helped eliminate elephant deaths due to train collisions there and the Northeast Frontier Railway now plans to introduce it across the zone, an official has said.

The Intrusion Detection System (IDS) was introduced by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in December 2022 in 11 elephant corridors - five in Alipurduar division and six in Lumding division.

According to the NFR, in the eight months between its launch in December 2022 and July this year, the Intrusion Detection System has sounded 9,768 alerts, or an average 41 alerts daily.

“Every time an elephant steps on to the track, the system generates an alert to the train controller, station master, train drivers and other stakeholders who take precautionary measures to avoid the imminent danger,” Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR, said, adding the pilot project was introduced at a cost of around Rs 6 crore.

De said that since the launch of the system, these 11 corridors have not reported any train-elephant collision.

Government data shows that on an average 20 elephants die due to train collisions in the country every year and a majority of these incidents take place in the Northeast Frontier Railway.

The success of the IDS holds out hope that such accidents will be a thing of the past, officials said.

They said the optical fiber cable (OFC) that the railways has laid beneath the tracks for tele-communication and signalling purposes comes in handy for the implementation of IDS.

The device, fitted in the OFC network, captures the vibration when an elephant comes on the track and sends out a real-time alert to the division control room and a mobile application. The system is able to detect and locate moving elephants up to 5 metre from the fibre optical cable.

De said that there are 80 such elephant corridors in the Northeast region and considering the 100 per cent success rate of IDS, the zonal railway has decided to introduce it on other corridors as well and the Railway Ministry has sanctioned Rs 77 crore for it.

“Intrusion Detection System for saving elephant lives” earned the Northeast Frontier Railway the PMI South Asia Award for Micro Project of the Year recently and this is for the first time ever that any zonal railway under the Ministry of Railways has bagged this award since its inception in 2009, said the official.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Parliamentary polls: Punjab Congress leaders oppose coalition with AAP

2
Trending

India or Bharat: Netizens use humour to debate, wonder if institutions’ names would change

3
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

4
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Govt ignored red flags, studies on carrying capacity just gathered dust

5
India

Woman, daughter beaten to death in UP as husband's prayer meet was in progress

6
Punjab

Party high command's decision supreme, Navjot Sidhu says amid row over alliance with AAP

7
Punjab

Punjab tender ‘scam’: ED seizes Rs 2.12-crore worth gold bullion, jewellery

8
Chandigarh

1,200 cops deployed at Panjab University, Chandigarh colleges

9
Punjab

Will AAP, Congress tie up in Punjab? No clarity yet

10
Jalandhar

Dhillon brothers’ suicide: SHO Navdeep Singh dismissed from service, family agrees to perform last rites

Don't Miss

View All
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Top News

Manipur: Protesters gather at Phougakchao Ikhai, try to break through Army barricades to reach their deserted houses

Tension in Manipur as protesters defy curfew, over 25 injured in police crackdown

‘Hundreds of Meiteis, who fled their homes at Torbung after ...

AAP not to have alliance with Congress in Punjab, says Minister Anmol Gagan Maan

AAP not to have alliance with Congress in Punjab, says minister Anmol Gagan Maan

There would be no alliance of the Aam Aadmi Party with Congr...

SC agrees to hear Editor Guild's plea seeking protection from coercive action in FIRs lodged in Manipur

Supreme Court protects 4 members of Editors Guild against coercive action in 2 FIRs lodged in Manipur

The bench also seeks response of the state government on the...

PM Modi asks ministers to counter Udhayanidhi on ‘Santan Dharma’ remarks

PM Modi asks ministers to counter Udhayanidhi on ‘Santan Dharma’ remarks

Modi, it is learnt, advised ministers to refrain from speaki...

Over 4 lakh Indians may die awaiting employment-based US Green Cards, says report

Over 4 lakh Indians may die awaiting employment-based US Green Cards, says report

Employment-based Green Card backlog reached a new record of ...


Cities

View All

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

15kg heroin seized as drug peddler nabbed in Amritsar

Nursing student kidnapped in Amritsar, rescued within hours; 3 held

Lawyers protest over tehsildar's 'misconduct'

Hardeep Puri launches ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign

All set for Panjab University Campus Students’ Council poll today

All set for Panjab University Campus Students’ Council poll today

1,200 cops deployed at Panjab University, Chandigarh colleges

Chandigarh: AAP boycotts special House meeting, Congress stages walkout

Sanawar Montessori School celebrates Janmashtami with fervour

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protest for 'Bandi Singhs' release: Entire road to be opened soon, says Punjab Govt

G20 Summit: Delhi Metro services to start from 4 am on all lines from Sept 8-10

G20 Summit: Delhi Metro services to start from 4 am on all lines from Sept 8-10

Shimla-Delhi flights restored: Tourism Director

14-year-old dies of rabies in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad

Delhi court reserves order on closure report on minor wrestler’s complaint against Brij Bhushan

G20: Carcade rehearsal hits traffic, commuters vexed

Dhillon brothers’ suicide: SHO Navdeep Singh dismissed from service, family agrees to perform last rites

Dhillon brothers’ suicide: SHO Navdeep Singh dismissed from service, family agrees to perform last rites

Man, 3-yr-old daughter killed in road accident

Double suicide in Jalandhar: 4 days on, kin refuse to cremate body

Day after, city resident booked for driving SUV into Bist Doab canal

Youth booked on charge of raping minor

Finally, work begins on cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Finally, work begins on cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Punjab Govt forgets teacher who lost her life on duty in roof collapse

Bakery sealed for violation of bylaws

Ward watch: Sukhdev Nagar, Dhillon Nagar, nearby areas remain ignored

Two thieves, junk dealer nabbed

Encroachers thrive as Patiala MC turns a blind eye

Encroachers thrive as Patiala MC turns a blind eye

Police cane-charge protesters outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala

Teachers’ Day: Functions mark celebrations in Patiala schools

Complete road repair work, Patiala DC to NHAI

Cop run over by fleeing car driver, injured