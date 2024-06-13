 AI, energy, Africa to be in focus, says PM Modi as he leaves for Italy for G7 Outreach session : The Tribune India

G7 comprises US, UK, France, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan

PM Modi leaves for the G7 summit in Italy, first foreign trip of third term.



PTI

New Delhi, June 13

As he embarks on a visit to Italy to attend an Outreach session at the G7 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said its focus would be on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean.

Modi said this in a departure statement before leaving for the European nation in his first foreign trip after becoming prime minister for a third term.

The Prime Minister said issues crucial for the Global South will also be deliberated upon at the Outreach session.

The G7 summit, to be held in the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia in Italy’s Apulia region from June 13 to 15, is expected to be dominated by the raging war in Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza.

“At the invitation of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, I am travelling to Apulia region in Italy to participate in the G7 Outreach summit on June 14,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said he was glad that his first visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G-7 Summit.

“During the discussions at the Outreach session, the focus will be on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean,” Modi said.

“It will be an opportunity to bring greater synergy between the outcomes of the G20 Summit held under India’s Presidency and the forthcoming G7 Summit, and deliberate on issues which are crucial for the Global South,” he said.

Modi will have a bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Meloni.

“Prime Minister Meloni’s two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth in our bilateral agenda,” he said.

“We remain committed to consolidating the India-Italy strategic partnership, and bolstering cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions,” he said.

The prime minister is likely to hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit. “I am also looking forward to meeting other leaders participating in the Summit,” he said.

The G7 comprises the US, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan.

Italy is holding the current presidency of the G7 (Group of Seven) and is hosting the summit in that capacity.

A key focus of the Italian presidency has been to defend the rules-based international system.

According to Italy, Russia’s war of aggression on Ukraine has undermined its principles and triggered growing instability, with multiple crises unfolding worldwide. The G7 will give equal importance to the conflict in the Middle East, with its consequences for the global agenda, it says.

The bloc expanded into the G8 between 1997 and 2013, with the inclusion of Russia. However, Russia’s participation was suspended in 2014 following its annexation of Crimea.

In line with the grouping’s tradition, representatives of a number of countries and international organisations are invited to the summit by the host nation that holds the chair.

Besides India, Italy has invited leaders from 11 developing countries in Africa, South America and the Indo-Pacific region to attend the summit. Though the European Union is not a member of the G7, it attends the annual summit.

