AI regulation law in works, will enact after poll: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, April 10

Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said India was working on a legislation to regulate artificial intelligence and related issues and stakeholder consultations were underway.

“After the elections, we will bring the legislation, a regulation for the sector. Already we are in talks with stakeholders and big tech companies also appreciate the importance of the issue,” Vaishnaw said, speaking at an event hosted by a body of women journalists.

Vaishnaw, elaborating on the need for a legislation for the sector, said even the most liberal nations were conscious of the adverse impact technologies like the AI can have if left unbridled. He said the issue of debate across the world today was who should be liable for fake news or fake images on social media.

Quoting a European counterpart, Vaishnaw said, “Even the most liberal of leaders told me once that social media had damaged institutions built over the years.” Vaishnaw said India’s approach on new technologies like the AI hinged on a mix of “balance of innovation and regulation”. PM Narendra Modi has repeatedly warned against the misuse of AI. In a recent conversation with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the PM underscored the importance of watermarking all AI-generated images and visuals.

