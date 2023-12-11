AI summit looks for outcome document

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 11

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwani Vaishnaw on Monday said the Global Partnership in Artificial intelligence (GPAI), which opens Tuesday, will be looking to have a specific

"We are negotiating an outcome document. The world's thinking is converging on use of AI," the Minister said ahead of the three day summit that opens in Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating it.

We will be aiming at statement that is common with what happened in the past such declarations, the Minister said.

All the 29 invited countries and the European Union are focused on what should be safeguards for AI. China is not part of the GPAI, Vaishnaw said.

India has suggested two issues one use of AI in Agriculture and if the countries can have a common AI usable platform.

We are talking to all stakeholders with how to use technology safely.

"India is looking to have a balance between regulation and innovation," Vaishnaw said on being asked that EU proposes a law to regulate technology.

Thrust is how to make AI responsible at the summit, technical and policy discussions were expected.

Starts ups, policy makers and experts will be there.

"We need to have convergence on AI and how to regulate the AI," the Minister said adding that India was being seen as a partner for technology by several countries in the past nine and half years.

Today every major country wants to join hands for co-creation of technology.

Prime Minister Modi has democratised technology in way that it allows same technology to reach all population at varied economic levels.

