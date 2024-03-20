AIADMK announces first list of 16 candidates for April 19 Lok Sabha polls

Chennai, March 20
The opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday named the first set of 16 candidates for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu.
In the list released by party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, the AIADMK has nominated former MP J Jayavardhan and ex-MLA P Saravanan.
Others include various senior office-bearers of the party.
Elections to 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on April 19.
