Tamil Nadu: AIADMK dumps BJP

Chennai, September 18
The bickering between allies AIADMK and BJP in Tamil Nadu over late Dravidian stalwart CN Annadurai peaked on Monday with the regional party snapping ties with the saffron organisation, saying it cannot tolerate any affront to the late Chief Minister and its other leaders.
The party trained its guns against BJP TN president K Annamalai, saying he was only keen to "promote" himself and was therefore targeting late Dravidian stalwarts Annadurai, fondly addressed as Anna (elder brother), EV Ramasamy Periyar and late AIADMK veterans MG Ramachandran (MGR) and J Jayalalithaa.
Responding, the BJP said the Dravidian party “has a problem,” with its growth as well as the growing stature of a young leader like Annamalai. Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar, lashing out at Annamalai for his criticism of Annadurai, said his party workers would not tolerate any insult to the late Chief Minister.
