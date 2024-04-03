AIFF suspends official for assault on women players

PTI

New Delhi, April 2

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) today suspended its executive committee member Deepak Sharma till further notice in connection with alleged physical assault on two women players in Goa.

Two footballers of Himachal Pradesh-based Khad FC, taking part in the Indian Women’s Football (IWL) League second division, had alleged that Sharma, the owner of the club, barged into their room and physically assaulted them on the night of March 28.

On Saturday, the AIFF asked Sharma to refrain from football-related activities till the conclusion of a probe into the incident by a panel. Sharma was arrested by the Goa Police after the host state association lodged a complaint and later released on bail.

“The AIFF executive committee has decided to suspend Deepak Sharma from participating in any football-related activities until further notice,” the national federation said in a press note.

Before that, the emergency committee of the AIFF comprising president Kalyan Chaubey, vice-president NA Haris and treasurer Kipa Ajay, on Monday took stock of the complaints received from the players against Sharma.

Thereafter, a meeting of AIFF member associations was held on Monday night and “Sharma was called and heard for a few minutes before he was advised to leave”.

In the complaint sent to the AIFF, the two players said, according to sources, that Sharma was mostly in an inebriated state and they were “scared for their lives”.

