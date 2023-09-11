AirAsia India flight returns to Kochi airport after take-off due to technical issue

Kochi, September 11
An AirAsia India flight carrying 168 passengers and six crew members returned minutes after taking off from the Cochin International Airport here, airport sources said on Monday.
The Kochi-Bengaluru flight, which left for Bengaluru on Sunday night, suffered a technical problem soon after take-off at 11.15pm, sources said.
"An AIX Connect flight departing from Kochi for Bengaluru, returned after take-off due to a minor technical issue. The actions of the crew were in line with the airline protocol of placing safety above all," an AIX Connect Spokesperson said.
AIX Connect Private Limited is also known as AirAsia India, sources said.
The spokesperson said alternative arrangements were being made for the affected guests.
"We apologise for the inconvenience caused to the travel plans," the spokesperson added.
A full emergency was declared at the airport after the flight returned to Kochi.
It landed at the airport safely at midnight. No casualties or injuries were reported, sources said.
The emergency was withdrawn immediately after the safe landing of the aircraft, they added.
