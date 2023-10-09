 Air Force must reform, else it'll turn irrelevant: IAF Chief : The Tribune India

Air Force must reform, else it'll turn irrelevant: IAF Chief

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari at Air Force Day parade in Prayagraj.



Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, October 8

The Indian Air Force (IAF) must innovate in the face of emerging challenges and adopt cutting-edge technology to always remain future-ready, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said on Sunday.

SCALING NEW HEIGHTS: IAF helicopters and jets display their skills during the 91st Air Force Day celebrations in Prayagraj. ANI/PTI

In an address to air warriors at Prayagraj on the occasion of Air Force Day, the IAF Chief said, “We must reform or become a relic. Innovation must become a part of our DNA, enabling us to easily adapt to emerging threats and challenges.”

Innovation must become a part of our DNA, enabling us to easily adapt to emerging threats and challenges. Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari

Listing the targets, he said the IAF must strive to be a leader in technology and innovation, and that there was need to invest in state-of-the-art research, development and acquisition to achieve technological superiority. “There is need for us to candidly assess ourselves and address any inhibitions to change. Joint planning and integrated application of combat power will be necessary for future wars. We must transform, else we will become irrelevant,” he said.

The IAF Chief said there was a need to understand the nuances of evolving air power, set the pace to preserve peace and if and when necessary, fight and win wars.

The theme for this year’s Air Force Day was ‘IAF-Air Power Beyond Boundaries’. Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said this aptly reflected the inherent global reach of air power and how it would prove decisive in future conflicts. “Air Force operations extend worldwide, providing rapid mobility and global reach. This allows a nation to project air power beyond boundaries in the form of rapid deployment and peacekeeping missions,” he said.

“By the time we complete 100 years in 2032, the vision, as laid down in our doctrine, is to be an agile and adaptable Air Force that provides decisive aerospace power in furtherance of our national interests,” he said.

In this complex and dynamic strategic environment, refining the force’s strategy, building robust all-round capabilities and more importantly, developing a flexible mindset to prosecute future wars would prove decisive, the IAF Chief said. “In our quest for becoming an air and space force, we must recognise the importance of the space domain and continue developing our space capabilities,” said Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari.

Air Chief Marshal unveils new ensign of IAF

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari unveiled a new ensign of the IAF at Prayagraj on Sunday, replacing the existing one that was adopted more than seven decades ago. “It is a momentous day in the annals of the IAF’s history,” the force said on ‘X’. The IAF crest in the top right corner of the ensign has the national symbol, the Ashoka lion, on the top with the words ‘Satyameva Jayate’ in Devanagari below it. A ring in light blue colour encircles the Himalayan eagle. PTI

