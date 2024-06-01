Air hostess held for smuggling gold from Muscat

New Delhi, May 31
An air hostess of Air India Express has been arrested for allegedly smuggling nearly one kg gold from Muscat to Kannur by concealing it in her rectum. This is believed to be the first case in India where an airline crew member has been apprehended for smuggling gold by concealing it in the rectum.
“We confirm that an incident is being investigated by the Customs authorities at CNN Airport involving an employee. We are cooperating with the investigative authorities,” Air India Express said.
The news broke on a day which is observed worldwide as International Cabin Crew Day (May 31).
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi’s Varanasi among 57 seats to vote today as marathon poll ends
Preneet Kaur, Harsimrat Badal, Kangana Ranaut, Manish Tewari...
Despite brisk campaign, PM Modi gives strife-hit Manipur a miss
Barring Assam, Tripura, didn’t visit any North East state
Close call on cards in Mandi & Shimla
Eyes on six Congress ex-MLAs’ bypolls