Air India cancels flight to Tel Aviv

PTI

New Delhi, October 7

Air India on Saturday cancelled its flight from the national capital to Tel Aviv amid the Israeli city coming under attack by Hamas militants.

The full-service carrier operates five weekly flights to Tel Aviv. The service is on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

An airline spokesperson said flight AI 139 from the national capital to Tel Aviv on Saturday and the return flight AI 140 have been cancelled in the interests and safety of passengers and crew.

AI 139 flight was scheduled at 1535 hours (India time), and the return flight from Tel Aviv was at 2210 hours (Israel time) on Saturday.

The time difference between Delhi and Tel Aviv is around 0230 hours.

According to the Air India spokesperson, passengers are being extended all support as per their requirements.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with Israel after Hamas militants launched an attack on the country.

Modi condemned it as “terrorist attacks” in Israel as its leader Benjamin Netanyahu said the country is at war.

