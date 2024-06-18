Air India confirms blade-like object in passenger’s food

PTI

Mumbai, June 17

A week after an Air India passenger allegedly found a blade-like metal piece in his food onboard a Bangalore-San Francisco flight, the airline on Monday confirmed the presence of a “foreign object” in the food.

It (the object) came from the vegetable processing machine used at the facilities of its catering partner, the airline said in a statement.

This is the second incident involving the food served on the Tata Group-owned airline’s long-haul flights.

Earlier on Saturday, a business-class passenger of the airline's New Delhi-Newark flight had alleged that he was served "uncooked" food by the airline and the seats were dirty, describing the journey as “no less than a nightmare”.

