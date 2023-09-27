Air India Express Kozhikode-Dubai flight diverted to Kannur due to fire warning light in aircraft’s cargo hold

Kozhikode (Kerala), September 27
A Dubai-bound Air India Express flight from Karipur international airport here was diverted to Kannur on Wednesday around an hour after take-off following the pilot noticing a fire warning light in the aircraft’s cargo hold, airport sources said.
The flight—IX 345—with 176 people, including the crew, on board landed safely at Kannur around 11 am and all the passengers are fine, the source said.
The aircraft had taken off from Karipur airport at 9.53 am and an hour into the flight, the pilot noticed the warning light and decided to divert to Kannur, it added.
Air India Express said the warning light was a false alarm.
“Following a false alarm, our Kozhikode-Dubai flight has been diverted to Kannur. An alternative flight is being arranged to continue the scheduled operations to Dubai from Kannur.
“Air India Express regrets the delay and inconvenience caused to guests and provided food and refreshments,” an airline spokesperson said.
An Air India Express flight from Sharjah which is scheduled to land at Kannur soon, would be utilised to take the passengers to Dubai, the spokesperson added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AFSPA extended in hill areas of Manipur for 6 months from October 1
19 police stations in Imphal valley kept out of purview
Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar
The minister's comments come against the backdrop of the US ...
Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Describing the allegations levelled by Justin Trudeau agains...
Terrorist-gangster nexus: NIA raids 53 locations across 6 states, including Punjab and Haryana; detain several suspects
Pistols, ammunition, digital devices and incriminating mater...
12-year-old girl found bleeding on street in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, medical examination confirms rape
The girl, found on September 25, probably hails from neighbo...