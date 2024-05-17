Delhi-bound Air India flight from Pune collides with tug truck before takeoff

Pune, May 17
An Air India flight bound for Delhi experienced a collision with a tug truck while taxiing towards the runway at Pune Airport on Thursday. The incident occurred when around 180 passengers were on board.
"The aircraft, carrying around 180 passengers, suffered damage to its nose and a tyre near the landing gear. Despite the collision, all passengers and crew on board are reported to be safe," an airport official told ANI.
Emergency protocols were swiftly enacted, ensuring the safety of everyone involved.
Airport officials have confirmed the incident and said, “The passengers were immediately deplaned and arrangements made for an alternative flight to Delhi."
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has launched an inquiry to determine the cause of the collision. Preliminary reports suggest that the tug truck used for manoeuvring the aircraft on the ground struck the plane during the taxiing process. The DGCA's investigation will focus on operational protocols and possible lapses that led to the incident.
Airport operations continued without significant disruption, although the affected aircraft was taken out of service for detailed inspection and repairs for a brief period and is now ready for operations.
