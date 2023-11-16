Air India pilot dies after showing signs of discomfort during training session

New Delhi, November 16
A senior Air India pilot died on Thursday morning after showing signs of discomfort during a training session at the Delhi airport, according to officials.The pilot appears to have suffered a cardiac arrest, they added.
The officials said that Himmanil Kumar, who was in his 30s, was at a training session at the operations department of Air India at Terminal 3 of the airport. Suddenly, he started showing signs of discomfort and colleagues tried to assist him. He was taken to a hospital at the airport but passed away despite efforts to revive him, the officials said.
Kumar, a senior commander, was undergoing conversion training whereby pilots flying narrow body aircraft are trained to operate wide-body planes.
He started training from October 3 for transition to operating Boeing 777 aircraft from A320 aircraft, they added.
One of the officials said the airline is extending all possible assistance to the family and that the father of the deceased was a senior commander at the airline.
A regulatory official in the know said Kumar underwent his medicals on August 23 and was declared fit.
There is no fatigue-related issue with respect to flying duties and after leaves, Kumar resumed training on Thursday.
All his past medical assessments were fine with no detected underlying medical conditions, the official added.
There was no immediate statement from Air India.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Governor Purohit prorogues Budget Session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, gives assent to FRBM Bill
Purohit yet to take call on four Bills passed by state Vidha...
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: New machine starts drilling escape passage to rescue 40 trapped workers
Indian Air Force had flown in equipment in parts on their C-...
India not ruling out investigation into Canada's allegations over Nijjar, but wants evidence: Jaishankar
EAM makes the comments in response to questions during a con...
‘Go home, Indian’: Sikh restaurateur racially targeted in Australia
Jarnail 'Jimmy' Singh, who runs 'Dawat – The Invitation' res...
Netizens issue warnings to Amitabh Bachchan ahead of Team India's ICC World Cup final
Amitabh Bachchan candidly wrote on X, 'When I don't watch, w...