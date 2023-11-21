Air India plane en route to New York suffers technical issue; returns to Mumbai

New Delhi, November 21
An Air India plane en route to New York returned to Mumbai on Tuesday morning due to a technical issue, according to the airline.
The Boeing 777 aircraft landed back safely at the Mumbai airport for precautionary checks.
"AI119 from Mumbai to New York (JFK) air-returned due to a minor technical issue and landed safely back at Mumbai for precautionary checks in the interest of the safety of passengers and crew," the airline said in a statement.
Details about the number of passengers could not be immediately ascertained.
Air India said it is making every effort to assist and support passengers of the flight at the Mumbai airport.
"They are being offered hotel accommodation, alternative flight options or rescheduling of dates while refreshments are being served to them," it added.
