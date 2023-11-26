Air India plane returned to Kathmandu after pilots heard noise during take-off

New Delhi, November 26
An Air India aircraft that was to fly to Delhi returned to Kathmandu airport on Saturday evening after pilots heard a noise while taking off, according to an airline official.
Also, prior to taking off, it was noticed after boarding passengers that a door in the aircraft was unserviceable. The plane was cleared for take-off after following necessary airworthiness protocols.
An airline spokesperson on Sunday said the two issues were not related and at no point was safety compromised.
While a tail strike was suspected as the plane returned, it was later confirmed that there was no tail strike, the spokesperson said.
The official said the pilots had decided to return as they heard a noise during take-off and had suspected a possible tail strike.
Further, the official said after checks, the A321 aircraft operated the flight to Delhi on Sunday morning.
“AI 216 from Kathmandu to Delhi on November 25 experienced an unserviceable door after boarding was completed. All necessary airworthiness protocols were carried out and the aircraft was cleared for take-off,” the spokesperson said.
While taking off, the spokesperson said the pilots suspected a tail strike and as a measure of precaution, decided to turn back in accordance with safety protocols.
“It was later confirmed that there was no tail strike,” the spokesperson said.
