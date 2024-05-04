 Air India reduces cabin baggage allowance to 15 kg for lowest fare segment : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Air India reduces cabin baggage allowance to 15 kg for lowest fare segment

Air India reduces cabin baggage allowance to 15 kg for lowest fare segment

The changes have been made in the menu-based pricing model fare families that were introduced last August

Air India reduces cabin baggage allowance to 15 kg for lowest fare segment

Prior to the introduction of the fare families concept, passengers on Air India's domestic flights were allowed to carry 25 kilograms of cabin baggage free of any additional charge. Representative image/PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, May 4

Loss-making Air India has reduced the free cabin baggage allowance to 15 kilogram from 20 kilogram for the lowest economy fare segment on domestic flights.

The changes have been made in the menu-based pricing model fare families that were introduced by the Tata Group-owned Air India last August, with the airline saying that a one-size-fits-all approach is no longer ideal.

There are three fare families -- Comfort, Comfort Plus and Flex -- that offer different levels of benefits and fare restrictions at various price points, an airline spokesperson said on Saturday.

With effect from May 2, the free cabin baggage allowance for the 'Comfort' and 'Comfort Plus' categories has been reduced to 15 kg from 20 kg and 25 kg, respectively.

Prior to the introduction of the fare families concept, passengers on Air India's domestic flights were allowed to carry 25 kilograms of cabin baggage free of any additional charge.

“On domestic routes in Economy Class, both 'Comfort' and 'Comfort Plus' fare families now provide 15 kg baggage allowance, while 'Flex' provides 25 kg allowance.

“The Business Class baggage allowance on domestic routes ranges from 25 kg to 35 kg. The free baggage allowance on international flights varies from market to market,” the spokesperson said.

In other domestic airlines also, passengers are allowed to carry 15 kg of cabin baggage without additional charge.

The Air India spokesperson said the fare families are designed to let passengers choose the kind of fare and services that best suit their requirements, given that travellers today have varied preferences, and a one-size-fits-all approach is no longer ideal.

Elaborating on the proposition, the spokesperson said that for example, the price difference between 'Comfort Plus' and 'Flex' fares would typically be around Rs 1,000 in a domestic sector like Delhi-Mumbai, with the 'Flex' fare providing the value of nearly Rs 9,000, including 10 kilograms extra baggage and zero change or cancellation fees.

The introduction of fare families is in response to customer feedback and Air India's own comprehensive study. It is also benchmarked against the offerings of relevant competition in each of the markets we have introduced it in, the spokesperson added.

Tata Group has embarked on an ambitious plan to revive the fortunes of the loss-making Air India, which it had acquired from the government in 2022.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Air India


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

2
India

Canadian Police make arrests in Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

3
Diaspora

Here is all about 3 Punjabi youth held in Canada for Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar’s killing

4
Diaspora

Canadian Police release photos of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar’s killers; say more involved in case

5
Diaspora

What led to Canada's arrests over killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

6
Jalandhar

Lovely Professional University-Phagwara student from Noida, 3 others sustain bullet injuries in clash between two groups

7
Comment

Middle class facing a massive squeeze

8
World

'US’ ties with New Delhi strong’: White House defends Joe Biden’s statement calling India, China, Russia and Japan ‘xenophobic’

9
Himachal

President Droupadi Murmu on Himachal Pradesh visit from May 4 to 8

10
Diaspora

Canadian Sikh politician Jagmeet Singh alleges India hand in Nijjar killing despite police not giving any such proof

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

'Sex scandal' row: Karnataka SIT issues lookout notice against JD(S) leader H D Revanna

'Sex scandal' row: Karnataka SIT issues lookout notice against JD(S) leader H D Revanna

H D Revanna is facing sexual abuse allegations along with so...

Lok Sabha election: Will Prajwal Revanna controversy affect BJP prospects in Karnataka

Lok Sabha election: Will Prajwal Revanna controversy affect BJP prospects in Karnataka

The BJP leadership is ‘worried to some extent’, say sources;...

Here is all about 3 Punjabi youth held in Canada for Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar’s killing?

Here is all about 3 Punjabi youth held in Canada for Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar’s killing

Karan Brar belongs to Kotkapura and his father Mandeep Singh...

What led to Canada's arrests over killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Nijjar?

What led to Canada's arrests over killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Nijjar was killed in the province of British Columbia in Jun...

LPU-Phagwara student from Noida sustains serious bullet injuries in attack by rival group on university

Lovely Professional University-Phagwara student from Noida, 3 others sustain bullet injuries in clash between two groups

Incident occurred at university's Law Gate in wee hours of S...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Rural Police nab two drug peddlers with 3 kg heroin, 1 kg ICE

Amritsar Rural Police nab two drug peddlers with 3 kg heroin, 1 kg ICE

Amritsar residents to get water supply, sewerage bills through SMS

Immigration officials nab Kurukshetra man wanted by Delhi cops at Amritsar airport

Tarn Taran: Man found dead; kin allege murder, police say he was electrocuted

Akali Dal's Virsa Singh Valtoha invites Team Amritpal for open debate

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on removal of protestors from Chandigarh-Mohali road

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to remove protesters from Chandigarh-Mohali road

Will make up for ‘BJP’s 10 lost years’, Manish Tewari gives assurance to Chandigarh residents

BTech graduate among 2 peddlers arrested by Chandigarh police with 774 grams of heroin

Arrest of serial rapist, killer: Never lost hope, prayers answered, say victim’s father

College student held with illegal weapon in Mohali

Delhi Police, NSG conduct mock drills at IGI Airport, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, school

Delhi Police, NSG conduct mock drills at IGI Airport, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, school

Former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely, 4 others join BJP

Lok Sabha election: AAP campaign song gets Election Commission approval after modifications

Snake venom case: ED files money-laundering case against YouTuber Elvish Yadav, others

Delhi High Court grants 3 more months to trial court to conclude Haryana judicial paper leak case

LPU-Phagwara student from Noida sustains serious bullet injuries in attack by rival group on university

Lovely Professional University-Phagwara student from Noida, 3 others sustain bullet injuries in clash between two groups

Hoshiarpur: Pastor held for sending secret info to Pakistan

Haryana student jumps to death at LPU hostel

Know your candidates fielded from Jalandhar constituency

Jalandhar: 5 of snatchers’ gang land in police net

district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

Common admission portal total failure, says aided colleges’ body

Tragedy averted as truck overturns at flyover

Thieves strike at six shops in Khanna, Machhiwara

20 booked for robbing farmer of wheat-laden tractor-trailer

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

DC holds meet to chalk out anti-flood plans

Commission agents protest slow lifting of procured wheat

First stage of EVM randomisation done at Fatehgarh Sahib