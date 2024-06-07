Air India to launch non-stop services between Bengaluru, London Gatwick from August 18

Bengaluru, June 7
Air India will launch non-stop services between Bengaluru and London Gatwick, commencing on August 18, Bangalore International Airport Ltd, the operator of Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru said on Friday.
The new route will feature five weekly flights, providing enhanced connectivity for both business and leisure travellers, it said.
“This exciting development marks Bengaluru as the first Indian city to have direct connectivity to the two largest airports in London – Heathrow and Gatwick, further reinforcing the strong economic and cultural ties between India and the UK,” BIAL said in a statement.
Air India will operate its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on this route, featuring 18 flat beds in business class and 238 spacious seats in economy.
