Air Marshal Praveen Keshav Vohra posted to Western Air Command

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 1

Air Marshal Praveen Keshav Vohra took over as the Senior Air Staff Officer (SASO) of Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday. He was posted as Air Officer Commanding, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, before assuming the new role.

The Western Command headquartered in Delhi is tasked in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Ladakh and parts of western Uttar Pradesh.

#Indian Air Force #Jammu #Kashmir #Ladakh