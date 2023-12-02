Air Marshal Praveen Keshav Vohra posted to Western Air Command

New Delhi, December 1
Air Marshal Praveen Keshav Vohra took over as the Senior Air Staff Officer (SASO) of Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday. He was posted as Air Officer Commanding, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, before assuming the new role.
The Western Command headquartered in Delhi is tasked in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Ladakh and parts of western Uttar Pradesh.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh
Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...
Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit
The temporary ceasefire, which was initially reached on Nove...
Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura
Tripura has reported a total of 5,269 cases of HIV/AIDS, wit...