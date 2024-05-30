Air-to-surface missile RudraM-II flight-tested

New Delhi, May 29
RudraM-II, an air-to-surface missile, was today successfully flight-tested from a Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet of the Indian Air Force off the coast of Odisha, the Ministry of Defence said.
RudraM-II is an indigenously developed solid-propelled air-launched missile system meant for air-to-surface role to neutralise several types of enemy assets.
“The flight test met all trial objectives, validating the propulsion system and control and guidance algorithm,” the ministry said. It said the performance of the missile had been validated from the flight data captured by range-tracking instruments like electro-optical systems, radar and telemetry stations deployed at various locations, including one on board a ship.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, the IAF and the industry on the successful test-flight of RudraM-II.
