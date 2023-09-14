Aircraft carrying 8 skids off at Mumbai airport, no casualties reported

Mumbai, September 14
A VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL on a flight from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai was involved in runway excursion (veer off) while landing on runway 27 at Mumbai airport, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Thursday.
DGCA said there were 6 passengers and 2 crew members on board.
No casualties have been reported.
"VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL operating flight from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai was involved in runway excursion (veer off) while landing on runway 27 at Mumbai airport. There were 6 passengers and 2 crew members on board. Visibility was 700m with heavy rain. No casualties reported as of now," an official statement said.
Airport Duty Officer said due to the heavy rains aircraft skidded off the runway and crashed thereafter at the Domestic Airport. According to officials, three people were injured and taken to hospital. The runway has been temporarily closed due to the incident forcing diversion of flights. Further details are awaited.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA alliance has pledged to destroy Sanatan, must unite to defeat them: PM Modi
Was speaking at an event in election-bound Madhya Pradesh wh...
Congress takes jibe at PM Modi after he attacks INDIA bloc parties
Accuses PM of using a government function to abuse the Oppos...
'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence
The former cop later deletes his comment on the post
Students at Patiala's Punjabi University beat up professor after girl student's mysterious death
Allege the ailing girl was scolded by a professor
Supreme Court Collegium recommends 11 as permanent judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court
Collegium's decision is based on comprehensive evaluation pr...