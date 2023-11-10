Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel meet Amit Shah amid crisis over Maratha reservation

New Delhi, November 10
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and senior NCP leader Praful Patel on Friday met Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.
The meeting took place amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra over the demand for reservation by the Maratha community and the hearing before the Election Commission on the claim over the NCP.
“Had a meaningful meeting with Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji in Delhi, extending warm Diwali wishes. Grateful for the opportunity to pay a courtesy call and share festive joy,” NCP working president Patel said on ‘X’.
Pawar was accompanied by Patel and Lok Sabha member Sunil Tatkare for the meeting.
In June, Pawar joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra with support of more than 40 of the NCP’s total 53 MLAs and leaving his uncle and founder of the regional outfit Sharad Pawar.
Ajit Pawar has since staked his claim to the party’s name and election symbol, a case which is being heard by the Election Commission.
Ajit Pawar’s meeting with the Union Home Minister Came on a day when the Pawar family had a get-together over a lunch in Pune.
NCP founder Sharad Pawar, his daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule were present at the pre-Diwali family lunch that took place at the Pune residence of Prataprao Pawar, the veteran leader’s younger brother.
Ajit Pawar reached the National Capital from Pune.
Both Patel and Pawar left Shah’s residence without speaking to the media.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court declares June 19-20 session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha valid; asks Governor Purohit to take decisions on pending Bills
Three-judge Bench, however, makes it clear that Governor is ...
‘2+2’ dialogue: India apprises US of its concerns on activities of pro-Khalistani elements in Canada
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra says US side understood New D...
Pollution crisis: Stop farm fires, else we’ll summon Chief Secretaries, Supreme Court tells Punjab, other states
A Bench led by Justice SK Kaul suggests ‘carrot-and-stick’ p...
Pollution crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi Government, says won’t issue direction on odd-even scheme
Delhi postpones implementation of odd-even car rationing sch...
Wintry conditions in Himachal as mercury plummets after fresh rain, snowfall
Shimla meteorological station has issued yellow warning of l...