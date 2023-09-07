Akhand Bharat to be reality soon: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

PTI

Nagpur, September 6

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat today said that discrimination exists in our society, and reservations should continue as long as inequality persists.

Speaking at an event here, he also said Akhand Bharat or undivided India would be a reality before today’s youngsters became old, as those who separated from India in 1947 were now feeling they made a mistake. Incidentally, Bhagwat’s statement on quota come at a time when Maratha community’s agitation for a quota has again intensified.

“We kept our own fellow human beings behind in the social system. We did not care for them, and it continued for 2000 years. Until we provide them equality, some special remedies have to be there, and reservation is one of them,” he said.

Replying to a question by a student, Bhagwat said he could not say exactly when the Akhand Bharat would come into existence. “But if you go on working for it, you will see it materialise before you get old,” he said.

