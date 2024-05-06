Akhilesh targets saffron party on ‘Constitution change’ statements

PTI

Agra, May 5

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday targeted the BJP, saying why did it “ask its leaders” to repeatedly say the “Constitution would be changed”.

Addressing an election rally at Jalesar in the Agra Lok Sabha constituency, he said the BJP government would have to answer the “real questions” of the people in the ongoing elections.

“The public’s real question for the BJP is why did it ask its leaders to repeatedly say that the Constitution will be changed? Does the BJP have an answer to this?” he said.

“Why did the BJP raise the issue of changing the Constitution to end reservation? These are the real questions of the public, to which the BJP has no answer,” he said.

Taking a dig at PM Narendra Modi, Yadav said, “Those who used to talk about ‘Mann Ki Baat’ should now talk about the Constitution. Now, the lying BJP government will have to face the true questions of the people.” Yadav further targeted the government over lack of government jobs, papers leak and the Agnipath scheme. Terming the electoral bonds a ploy to extort industrialists, Yadav said it led to inflation.

