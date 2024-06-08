 Akhilesh Yadav to be Samajwadi Party’s leader in Lok Sabha : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Akhilesh Yadav to be Samajwadi Party’s leader in Lok Sabha

Akhilesh Yadav to be Samajwadi Party’s leader in Lok Sabha

Will resign from Uttar Pradesh Assembly as Leader of Opposition

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. PTI file

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. PTI file



PTI

Lucknow, June 8

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will be the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha, the formalities for which will be completed in Delhi.

Yadav will resign from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, where he is the Leader of Opposition, a senior party leader said on Saturday.

Rajendra Chaudhary, the Samajwadi Party’s chief spokesperson, told PTI, “It is understood that Yadav will be the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha but there is a formality of choosing the leader of the parliamentary party and this will be completed in Delhi.”

“The formality of electing the leader of the parliamentary party will be completed after the swearing-in of the prime minister and the selection of the Lok Sabha’s protem speaker,” he added.

Chaudhary also confirmed that Yadav will resign from the assembly, where he represents the Karhal seat in Mainpuri.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has been elected to the Lok Sabha from the Kannauj constituency.

As a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc, the Samajwadi Party won 37 out of Uttar Pradesh’s 80 seats to emerge as the third largest party in the Lok Sabha.

In a statement, the Samajwadi Party said a meeting of its newly-elected MPs was held at its state headquarters that was chaired by Yadav.

He congratulated the MPs for their victory and said, “Our responsibility has increased due to the massive support of the public. The struggle of the socialists to raise the problems of the people, to put forward their views in their interest will continue in the Lok Sabha. The era of positive politics has begun. The issues of the people have won. The struggle of the Samajwadi Party for the interests of the people will continue.”

He further said, “The results of the Lok Sabha elections have forever made communalism insignificant. The will of the people has won against the will of the BJP. Now we have to prepare for the 2027 assembly elections.”

The Samajwadi Party chief said social justice is its real agenda. “The fight of the Samajwadi Party is long.’

#Akhilesh Yadav #Lok Sabha #Lucknow #Uttar Pradesh


