  India
‘Akin to Muslim League, Left ideologies’: PM Modi takes swipe at Congress manifesto

Says party has drifted far from Freedom Movement era

PM Narendra Modi at a poll rally in Saharanpur, UP, on Saturday. PTI



Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

Saharanpur, April 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a scathing attack on the Congress manifesto, likening it to the ideologies of the Muslim League and Left parties.

Addressing an election rally in UP for BJP’s candidates on Saharanpur and Kairana seats having a sizeable Muslim population, Modi remarked: “Once hailed as India’s largest party with leadership spread across the nation, it appears the Congress has lost sight of national development. The recently unveiled Congress manifesto lacks vision, resembling the mindset of the Muslim League and the Left. The Congress seems to have faded into oblivion unable to drive the nation forward.”

The current Congress, according to Modi, had drifted far from the Congress of the Freedom Movement era.

In an appeal to the minority community’s voter base, Modi asserted the NDA government practised true secularism and social justice because “our schemes don’t differentiate between beneficiaries”.

Expelled those who went to temple event

The Ram Mandir was consecrated in Ayodhya. Everyone is happy. Does it behove (a party) to oppose attendance at the event? And then to expel someone for 6 years for attending it? — PM Narendra Modi in Ajmer

Mookerjee allied with Muslim League

PM should learn from history that Syama Prasad Mookerjee formed govts in Bengal, Sindh & Northwest Frontier Province from 1941 to 1943 in alliance with Muslim League. — Jairam Ramesh, Congress Gen secy

Highlighting that the benefits of abolition of triple talaq extended beyond Muslim women, PM Modi argued the move had a positive impact on families from the community. He emphasised no father or brother wanted their daughter or sister to face the ordeal of triple talaq and stressed Muslim women had expressed gratitude for the law.

PM Modi highlighted BJP government’s achievements, including the construction of Ram Temple, abrogation of Article 370, and enactment of laws against triple talaq.

Emphasising his commitment to national progress, PM Modi said: “My actions speak louder than words — I work tirelessly, round the clock, aiming for progress by 2047. This is Modi’s new mantra — your dream is Modi’s pledge.”

Accusing the INDIA alliance of shielding the corrupt, Modi asserted: “Today, I am dedicated to rooting out corruption for the sake of your children’s future. Corruption poses a grave threat to our nation and undermines the prospects of our youth. I am steadfastly fighting to secure a better future for your children, despite attempts by corrupt elements to intimidate me.”

“Our mission is clear — to eradicate corruption from its roots. However, those vested interests are working to shield the corrupt. But let me assure you, Modi will not waver. The crackdown on corruption will persist — I guarantee it,” he added. PM Modi highlighted India’s emergence as a global power, attributing it to the strength of 1.4 billion Indians. “BJP follows ‘Rashtraniti’ (national policy), not ‘Rajniti’ (politics),” he added.

