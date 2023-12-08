Alert against Meftal, painkiller may lead to allergic reactions

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 7

The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission has issued a drug safety alert stating that mefenamic acid, a constituent of painkiller Meftal, triggers allergic reactions like the DRESS (Drug Rash with Eosinophilia and Systemic Symptoms) syndrome which can impact internal organs.

The commission has advised healthcare professionals and patients to monitor adverse reactions of Meftal. “The mefenamic acid painkiller is prescribed in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, dysmenorrhoea, mild to moderate pain, inflammation, fever and dental pain,” the alert said.

The commission also stated that in a preliminary analysis of adverse drug reactions from the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India database, it was found that mefenamic acid triggered reaction.

“Healthcare professionals and patients/consumers are advised to closely monitor the possibility of the adverse drug reaction associated with the use of the suspected drug,” according to the alert. The DRESS syndrome is an allergic reaction in which the body reacts strongly to certain medications. The initial symptoms are skin rash and fever.