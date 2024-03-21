Alibis in the face of imminent Lok Sabha defeat: BJP on Congress IT case remarks

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, March 21
In a massive escalation ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the ruling BJP on Thursday slammed the Congress Party for arguing that the freezing of their bank accounts amounted to the freezing of Indian democracy and said the country, its democracy and law is greater than one party.
Addressing a press conference after former Congress chiefs Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and incumbent president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that IT action freezing the Congress bank accounts was meant to disturb the level playing field in Lok Sabha elections and squeeze it financially, BJP spoks[spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad said the alibis of the principal opposition were signs of “utter desperation in the face of imminent defeat.”
“In utter desperation of imminent defeat the Congress at the highest level sought to create an alibi today. They said freezing of Congress accounts is freezing of the accounts of India. This is simply incredible. I remember our JP movement days when Congress used to say India is Indira and Indira is India. But we would urge the Congress not to insult Indian democracy which is greater than their party,” said Prasad accusing Rahul Gandhi of peddling white lies about the Income Tax case the Congress is facing.
Prasad said the Congress had been slapped with penalties under the law. He said Section 13 a of the Income Tax Act allows IT exemption to political parties provided they have to file annual returns disclosing the amounts received in donations under Rs 20,000 and also above Rs 20,000.
“Exemption from IT is provided to parties if they file their return every year as to how much money has come from Rs 20,000 Rs and also file a duly certified auditor report as to how much money they have received as big donation above Rs 20,000. Any party that does not do this loses exemption,” said Prasad.
He said for Assessment year 2018-19, the IT department passed an order of recovery because Congress did not file its return and lost the exemption. ‘So over Rs 105 crore demand was raised. Congress lost the appeal all all platforms—IT department, Commissioner IT level (where another Rs 135 cr were added plus interest); , IT Tribunal and high court and is now saying it was not heard,” BJP leader said adding that Congress has gone into appeal to the apex court now.
Prasad also said that the Congress could make up for finances if it were to lease just one floor in the properties it has on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.
“Rahul should apologise for castigating all institutions today. You accessed legal remedies and were denied relief. How can you say you were not heard? Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have insulted Indian democracy globally. This is shameful. They usurped National Herald assets worth Rs 5000 crore which are lying in your house and say you have no money?” asked BJP leaders Prasad and Sambit Patra.
They said the era of entitlement was over and everyone including Gandhis would now have to honour the law of the land.
