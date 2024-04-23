Aligarh Muslim University gets 1st woman VC in over 100 years

New Delhi, April 22
Naima Khatoon has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, making her the first woman to hold the post in over 100 years. Khatoon, PhD in psychology from AMU, was appointed lecturer in 1988 before being elevated as professor in 2006 and principal, Women's College, in 2014.
