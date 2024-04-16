All corrupt leaders have united, Nadda’s jibe at INDIA bloc

Tribune News Service

Haridwar, April 15

BJP’s national president JP Nadda on Monday launched a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc partners, accusing them of peddling different manifestos and fostering corruption. Addressing a rally in Mussoorie, Nadda said every opposition party has made its own manifesto and they could not even create a manifesto jointly.

“All corrupt people have come together in the India alliance, looted the earth from the Congress era to the sky. The Gomti river scam in UP, the laptop scam was done, Lalu Prasad Yadav did the job for the land, fodder scam, there are scams in Mamata Banerjee’s government, all the family’s parties are there. Many leaders of the India alliance are either in jail or out on bail,” he added.

With the Tehri Lok Sabha constituency as the focal point, Nadda threw his weight behind BJP candidate Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah, urging the electorate to propel the party to victory with the ambitious target of crossing 400 seats this time.

