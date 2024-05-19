All Indian students safe in Bishkek, says embassy

New Delhi, May 19
Indian Embassy in Central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan on Sunday said the situation in Bishkek is ‘normal’ and all Indian students are ‘safe’.
The Embassy put a post on X about the safety of all Indian students following the guidelines prescribed by authorities in the Kyrgyz Republic.
Trouble had started brewing on May 13 between the locals and population of expatriate Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Indians and Egyptians. A brawl ensued between foreigners and the locals in a hostel of International University of Kyrgyzstan in which 29 people were injured.
Four people, including three Egyptians, have been arrested.
The locals retaliated on May 17 and targeted south Asian students, including Indians and Pakistanis.
On Saturday, the Indian Embassy had advised Indian students in Bishkek to remain indoors following violent mobs targeting foreigners.
It had added, ‘We are in touch with our students. The situation at present is calm, but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue."
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a post on X said the welfare of the Indian students in Bishkek is being monitored.
