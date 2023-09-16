 All-party meet on Parliament's session eve on Sunday : The Tribune India

  • India
  • All-party meet on Parliament's session eve on Sunday

All-party meet on Parliament's session eve on Sunday

As of now, government has listed a special discussion on Parliament’s journey of 75 years

All-party meet on Parliament's session eve on Sunday

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, September 16

Ahead of the Parliament session, the government will hold a meeting with leaders of all parties on Sunday to brief them and hear their views, amid an intense buzz on whether it will have some surprise item up its sleeve during the five-day sitting.

The unusual timing of the session, which begins on Monday, has left everyone wondering, even though the main standout feature on the listed agenda is a special discussion on Parliament’s journey of 75 years starting from the “’Samvidhan Sabha” (Constituent Assembly).

The government has also listed the Bill on the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners to be taken up for consideration and passage during the session. The Bill was introduced in Rajya Sabha during the last Monsoon session.

The government enjoys the prerogative of tabling in Parliament some new legislation or other items that might not have been part of the listed agenda. Though there is no official word on any probable new legislation, there has been some talk about a Bill to ensure quota for women in elected legislatures like Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

What has added to the anticipation around the session is the strong likelihood of Parliament being shifted to the new building which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

Various departments of parliamentary staff are all set to don new uniforms in a signal from the government that the shift to the new building is likely to be marked with a fresh start in more ways than one.

The successful G20 summit in the national capital under India’s presidency has added to Modi’s appeal and is set to be a major talking point of the treasury benches during the session.

The new dress code with floral motif for a section of staff has already kicked up a political row, with the Congress dubbing it as a “cheap” tactic to promote the ruling party’s poll symbol - the lotus flower.

While announcing the session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had described it as “special session”. But the government had later made it clear that it was a regular session, 13th session of the present Lok Sabha and 261st session of Rajya Sabha.

Usually, Budget, Monsoon and Winter sessions of Parliament are held every year. The Monsoon session was held in July-August while the Winter session is due in November-December.

The Budget session has a fixed time of commencement from January end of every year.

The gap between the two sessions cannot be more than six months.

As of now, the government has listed a special discussion on Parliament’s journey of 75 years starting from the Samvidhan Sabha on the first day of the session.

Besides the discussion on “Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha - Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings’” scheduled for September 18, the other listed business for Lok Sabha includes ‘The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023’ and ‘The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023’, already passed by Rajya Sabha on 3 August 2023.

Besides, ‘The Post Office Bill, 2023’ has also been listed in the Lok Sabha business, according to an official bulletin. The bill was earlier introduced in Rajya Sabha on 10 August 2023.

The list of business is tentative and more items can be added.

On August 31, Joshi, while announcing the “special session” of Parliament for five days from September 18, did not spell out any specific agenda for it. “Amid Amrit Kaal, looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament,” Joshi had posted on X.

Sharing the agenda for the special Parliament session on X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had said it “is much ado about nothing” and all this could have waited till the Winter session in November, but added that the government could be having “legislative grenades” up its sleeve.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Offices, premises of builders raided in Gurugram

2
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

3
India

Ukraine includes top Indian diamond producer in list of ‘sponsors of the war’

4
Punjab

High Court junks Punjab ex-DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya's report on top police officials

5
Punjab

Drugs under bonnet, 2 Jalandhar cops caught by BSF in Ferozepur

6
J & K

Avoid ambush hypothesis: J&K Police to veterans; says terrorists will be neutralised

7
Diaspora

US cop who joked about Indian student's death says comments taken out of context; online petition seeks his termination

8
Bathinda

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

9
Himachal

MeT issues 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in 6 Himachal districts, cautions of flash floods in Sirmaur

10
Sports

Shubman Gill's ton goes in vain as Bangladesh beat India by 6 runs in Asia Cup

Don't Miss

View All
10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Top News

Encounter breaks out near LoC in J-K's Baramulla

3 terrorists killed as security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in J-K’s Baramulla

The operation was launched in the Hathlanga forward area in ...

Anantnag operation enters fourth day; drones and helicopters pressed into service

Anantnag operation enters day 4; drones and helicopters pressed into service

As the assault was resumed on Saturday morning, the security...

India’s progressive, secular image dented by violent incidents, BJP adding fuel to fire: Kharge at CWC

India’s progressive, secular image dented by violent incidents, BJP adding fuel to fire: Kharge at CWC

Alleges that the BJP dispensation is resorting to vindictive...

India condemns attack on Sikh high school student in Canada

India condemns attack on Sikh high school student in Canada

The incident took place on September 11 when the student, wh...

AAP claims SAD-BJP alliance ‘finalised’; Akalis slam misinformation

AAP claims SAD-BJP alliance ‘finalised’; Akalis slam misinformation

‘BJP does not want SAD chief Sukhbir Badal and his brother-i...


Cities

View All

1992 Fake Encounter Case: Harjit Singh’s kin feel their struggle vindicated

1992 fake encounter case: Harjit Singh's kin feel their struggle vindicated

Golden Temple decked up to mark first 'Parkash Purb' of Guru Granth Sahib

Holiday in Amritsar district today to mark Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Granth Sahib

Birth, death certificates already digitised in Amritsar

ADA demolishes illegal colony on Majitha Road

Cotton sells above MSP, farmers upbeat

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh appears before Chandigarh court in ‘molestation’ case

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh appears before Chandigarh court in 'molestation' case

Chandigarh Administration to rope in experts to interpret order of Supreme Court

‘Jai Hind, papa’: Six-year-old son lights Col Manpreet Singh’s pyre in Mohali

Parking lots a mess in Chandigarh, visitors left to fend for themselves

As dengue threat looms, minister leads inspection in Mohali village

Noida lift crash: 4 more workers succumb to injuries; death toll climbs to 8

Noida lift crash: 4 more workers succumb to injuries; death toll climbs to 8

Kanwal Sibal likely to be JNU chancellor

DUSU poll: 27 candidates file nomination for president’s post

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted in Noida, 8 nabbed

Excise Policy Scam: SC defers hearing on Sisodia’s bail application to October 4

Floods leave schools in deplorable state

Floods leave schools in deplorable state

Drugs under bonnet, 2 Jalandhar cops caught by BSF in Ferozepur

Two test positive for dengue, case tally hits 63

Civic body tightens noose on unauthorised constructions, razes six shops on Kotla road

127 camps for Ayushman health cards from Sep 17

We reversed trend of industry migration from state: Kejriwal

We reversed trend of industry migration from state: Arvind Kejriwal

CM: Ludhiana factories can run from residential areas for three more years

10 drunk youths tease girls, thrash kin

Business tycoons hail govt initiatives

Bhagwant Mann honours progressive farmers at PAU fair

Patiala district dengue count 293, 35 cases in past 7 days

Patiala district dengue count 293, 35 cases in past 7 days

Thrashing of Punjabi University professor: 13 booked for bid to commit culpable homicide

Trashing of professor: Failure of Punjabi University admn, says PUTA

Asha workers march up to minister’s house in Patiala

ASI thrashes old man in Patiala, suspended