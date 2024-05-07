All set for BJP-SP straight fight on most seats in Uttar Pradesh today

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, May 6

With the stage set for the crucial third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh gears up for a fierce faceoff between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP). The electoral contest in this phase assumes significance as it poses a critical test for the SP’s first family amid escalating tension over dynasty politics in the state.

Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Bareilly and Aonla seats will vote on the back of a raucous campaign in which top leaders across political parties have rooted for their core and long-standing issues.

The destiny of 100 candidates hangs in the balance, awaiting judgment by 1.88 crore voters, including over 87 lakh female voters. Prominent personalities whose political fate will be sealed include Union Minister SP Singh Baghel, UP Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh, Minister of State for Revenue Anoop Pradhan besides members of the Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family.

This phase also holds significance for the Yadav family, particularly Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav, who aims to retain the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat. Dimple is engaged in a direct contest against BJP’s Jaiveer Singh.

The Firozabad constituency, which had remained stronghold of the Yadav family, is also witnessing a tough contest this time as Akhilesh’s cousin and Ram Gopal Yadav’s son Akshay Yadav, who faced defeat in 2019, is pitted against Vishwadeep Singh of the BJP and Chaudhary Bashir of the BSP.

The Sambhal Lok Sabha seat is witnessing a triangular contest among Parmeshwar Lal Saini of the BJP, Zia-ur-Rahman Barq of the SP and Shauqat Ali of the BSP.

The Agra (SC) constituency, won by the BJP in 2009, 2014 and 2019, is also witnessing a close contest among present MP and Union minister SP Singh Baghel of the BJP, Suresh Chand Kardam of the SP and Pooja Amrohi of the BSP. Hathras is also witnessing a direct confrontation between BJP’s Anoop Pradhan and Jasveer Valmiki of the SP.

