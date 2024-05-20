All students in Bishkek safe: Embassy

New Delhi, May 19
The Indian Embassy in Central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan today said the situation in Bishkek was “normal” and all Indian students were “safe”.
The embassy put a post on X about the safety of all Indian students and asked them to continue following the guidelines prescribed by the authorities in the Kyrgyz Republic. Trouble had started brewing on May 13 between locals and the population of expatriate Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Indians and Egyptians. A brawl ensued between foreigners and locals in a hostel of International University of Kyrgyzstan, in which 29 persons were injured.
Four persons, including three Egyptians, have been arrested. On May 17, locals targeted South Asian students, including Indians and Pakistanis.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul
Polling in 49 seats across six states, 2 UTs today | Omar, L...
As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple
SGPC provides water coolers, sprinklers, additional mats for...
Here, men tell women who to vote for
Men call the shots in rural Haryana I State has 47% female v...