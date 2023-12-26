Allegations about husband's 'manhood' contribute to mental cruelty: Delhi High Court

IANS

New Delhi, December 26

The Delhi High Court has observed that allegations about a husband's 'manhood' made by his wife can be mentally traumatic and contribute to mental cruelty.

The division bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Neena Bansal Krishna said forcing a husband to undergo an impotency test coupled with allegations of dowry demands, extramarital affairs, and labelling him a womaniser is sufficient to cause mental agony and trauma.

The court concluded that making reckless, defamatory, humiliating and unsubstantiated allegations that publicly tarnish the spouse's image is an act of extreme cruelty.

The judgement came in response to an appeal filed by a woman challenging a family court's decision granting divorce to her husband on grounds of cruelty.

The couple, married in 2000, had a son, but disputes arose from the beginning. The husband alleged that the wife made false accusations, including dowry demands, extramarital affairs and impotency.

The wife challenged these assertions.

The court, considering the evidence, found that the husband was subjected to acts of cruelty, entitling him to divorce under Section 13(1)(a) of the Hindu Marriage Act.

The judgement stressed the impact of such allegations on mental well-being and denounced public harassment and humiliation within a marriage.