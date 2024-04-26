ALLEN’s Nilkrishna Gajare secures AIR 1 in JEE Main exam

Chandigarh, April 26
ALLEN student Nilkrishna Gajare, hailing from Maharashtra’s Washim, has clinching All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the JEE Main 2024 examination. His remarkable achievement comes alongside ALLENites Dakshesh Sanjay Mishra and Aaditya Kumar, securing AIR 2 and 4, respectively. 34 students of ALLEN have made it to the top-100 AIR while 19 students have scored overall 100 percentile. A total of 25,708 students of Allen have qualified for JEE Advanced.
Looking ahead, Gajare aims to secure a seat in IIT Bombay for computer science.
Those who scored 100 percentile include Nilkrishna, Dakshesh Mishra, Aditya Kumar, Mohammad Sufiyan, Himanshu Thalor, Akshat Chaplot, Meetvikram Bhai, Priyansh Pranjal, Himanshu Yadav, Sanvi Jain, Saina Sinha, Visharad Srivastava, Saina Vineet Mukund, Harshal Kalani, Yashnil Rawat, Ishan Gupta, Pravan Patil, Archit Rahul and Aadeshveer Singh.
