ALLEN’s Nilkrishna Gajare secures AIR 1 in JEE Main exam

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 26

ALLEN student Nilkrishna Gajare, hailing from Maharashtra’s Washim, has clinching All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the JEE Main 2024 examination. His remarkable achievement comes alongside ALLENites Dakshesh Sanjay Mishra and Aaditya Kumar, securing AIR 2 and 4, respectively. 34 students of ALLEN have made it to the top-100 AIR while 19 students have scored overall 100 percentile. A total of 25,708 students of Allen have qualified for JEE Advanced.

Looking ahead, Gajare aims to secure a seat in IIT Bombay for computer science.

Those who scored 100 percentile include Nilkrishna, Dakshesh Mishra, Aditya Kumar, Mohammad Sufiyan, Himanshu Thalor, Akshat Chaplot, Meetvikram Bhai, Priyansh Pranjal, Himanshu Yadav, Sanvi Jain, Saina Sinha, Visharad Srivastava, Saina Vineet Mukund, Harshal Kalani, Yashnil Rawat, Ishan Gupta, Pravan Patil, Archit Rahul and Aadeshveer Singh.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Maharashtra