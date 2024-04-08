Allies BJP, JD(S) not shunning dynastic politics in Karnataka

Tribune News Service

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been deriding the Congress for promoting “parivaarvaad” or dynasty politics, the JD(S)-BJP alliance in Karnataka has fielded 12 candidates who are related to political families.

Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Raghavendra is contesting from Shivamogga, former CM SR Bommai’s son and former CM Basavaraj Bommai from Haveri, Mysuru Maharaja Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar — the heir of Srikanatadutta Narashimaraja Wadiyar — will contest from Mysuru-Kodagu, Gayathri Siddeshwara, wife of sitting MP Siddeshwara, will contest from Davanagere.

Incumbent MP Tejasvi Surya is a relative of Basavanagudu MLA Ravi Subramanya. Jagadish Shettar, Srinivasa Poojary, K Sudhakar and B Sriramulu, who will be contesting the polls on BJP’s tickets, are also relatives of politicians.

In the JD(S), HD Kumarawamy, son of former PM HD Deve Gowda, will contest from Mandya. Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna will contest from Hassan and his son-in-law CN Manjunath has been fielded from Bengaluru Rural.

BJP leader KS Eshwarappa broke ties with BJP after his son, KE Kantesh, was not given the Lok Sabha ticket.

The Congress has also fielded 16 candidates who are related to political families in the southern state. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s son-in-law Radhakrishna will contest from Kalaburagi. Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy’s daughter Sowmya Reddy will contest from Bengaluru South, Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar’s younger brother has been fielded from Bengaluru Rural, Mansoor Ali Khan, son of former Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson Rehman Khan, has been fielded from Bengaluru Central.

Other Congress leaders, including Prof Rajeev Gowda, Mrinal Hebalkar, Geeta Shivarajkumar, Sagar Khandre, Samyukta and KV Gowtham, who have bagged Lok Sabha tickets, also come from political families. CM Siddaramaiah said: “Tickets have been given to youth. Giving tickets to relatives of politicians is not dynasty politics.”

