Allies want Agnipath ‘flaws’ removed

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, June 6

Within 24 hours of pledging support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), two allies have sought a review of the Agnipath scheme under which youth are recruited in the Indian armed forces.

The Janata Dal (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), in separate statements, have sought a review of the scheme. On Agnipath, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in an exclusive interview with The Tribune on May 13, had said, “Any scheme, after it is launched, is open to change to refine it”. The Agniveer scheme was good and people would realise it too, Rajnath had stated.

The BJP could not reach the majority mark of 272 seats on its own in the Lok Sabha poll. The JD (U), which has 12 seats, and the LJP, which has five, are crucial partners. JD (U) spokesperson KC Tyagi told The Tribune, “We are seeking a review of the scheme, but haven’t called for scrapping it. A feedback regarding the scheme, announced in June 2022, has been received from the ground. We have demanded that the shortcomings be removed.”

LJP chief Chirag Paswan told a news channel that he was in favour of a review of the Agnipath scheme. Asked about the JD (U) pushing for a review of the scheme, Paswan said, “The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has said the platform (NDA) is open to discussions. I believe the scheme is for the youth of our country. A review must be done.”

Yesterday, JD (U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Paswan were in the national capital and attended an NDA meeting where their parties expressed faith in Modi’s leadership.

The Agnipath scheme, its recruitment formula and the future of the youth in it were raised during campaigning for the Lok Sabha poll with the Congress even promising to scrap it.

In December last year, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, chaired by BJP MP Jual Oram, had recommended that the families of Agniveers (troops recruited under the scheme) who die in the line of duty should be provided the same benefits as given to the families of regular soldiers.

The present rules do not have a provision for pension to the families of Agniveers dying in the line of duty. In case a regular soldier gets martyred, his family — wife or parents — gets a pension for life.

The Agnipath scheme entails the recruitment of youth in the armed forces for a period of four years.

