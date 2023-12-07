 Almora fault activation causing rise in quakes: Kiren Rijiju : The Tribune India

Almora fault activation causing rise in quakes: Kiren Rijiju

There have been 97 earthquakes this year compared to 41 in 2022

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 6

Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday informed the Lok Sabha that instances of earthquakes in India had increased due to the activation of the Almora fault in western Nepal. There have been 97 earthquakes this year compared to 41 in 2022.

A fault is a fracture or zone of fractures between two blocks of rock. An active fault is likely to become the source of another earthquake.

“Data indicates an increase in earthquake activity in 2023 and it was mainly attributed to the activation of the Almora fault in western Nepal. This activation triggered significant mainshocks on January 24, October 3 and November 3. These mainshocks, accompanied by aftershocks, led to an increased frequency of earthquakes in 2023. It is common for North India and Nepal to occasionally experience moderate earthquakes and fluctuations in seismic activity,” the minister said.

Nepal and the neighbouring northern part of India, situated near the active faults of the Himalayan region, are highly prone to frequent earthquakes, Rijiju said.

He said the Bureau of Indian Standards had published the Seismic Zoning Map of India and offered guidelines for implementing the essential engineering codes and practices to construct earthquake-resistant buildings. “The National Disaster Management Authority has been a responsible agency for various precautionary measures such as earthquake drills, awareness programmes and earthquake management to enhance preparedness and response to earthquake-related incidents,” Rijiju added.

Tremors in region in 2023

  • January 24: Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hit Nepal. Tremors felt in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand
  • October 3: Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.6 and 6.2 strike Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
  • November 3: Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude felt in Nepal

