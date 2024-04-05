‘Amethi voters expect me to represent them’: Robert Vadra hints at contesting poll

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 4

Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Thursday threw his hat in the Amethi electoral ring, saying people of the segment look upon him to represent them and that he would contest from Amethi should he decide to take the political plunge.

Speaking to agencies, Vadra, who toyed with the idea of contesting elections even on the eve of 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, today made a stronger pitch, saying: “The people of Amethi realise that they have made a mistake by electing Smriti Irani and now they want someone from the Gandhi family to represent them.”

“Whoever represents Rae Bareli and Amethi should speak of development and not of discrimination. Amethi is very upset with its current MP Smriti Irani. They believe a mistake has been made. She does not come there often. She is only worried about targeting the Gandhi family, levelling accusations and misusing her position,” Vadra said.

He added that for years, the Gandhi family had worked in Amethi, Rae Bareli, Sultanpur and Jagdishpur.

“As the people of Amethi feel they have made a mistake by electing Smriti Irani and defeating Rahul Gandhi who had to scout for another segment, they now want someone from the Gandhi family to come back,” Vadra, the son-in-law of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, said.

He added: “The people of Amethi will make us (the Gandhi family) victorious with a massive mandate. They expect me to represent Amethi if I start my political life.”

“If I take the first step, it should be from Amethi only. That is what the people of Amethi want,” Vadra said.

He added that from 1999 onwards, when he began participating in election campaigns with his wife Priyanka, it was from Amethi. “We all worked very hard. The people I worked with still send me messages on social media. They cut cakes on my birthday. They know this is what I like. People know I like to spend time in charity. They celebrate festivals in my name,” said Vadra at a time of intense speculation about the Congress candidates from the “VVIP” seats of Amethi and Rae Bareli.

Electorate upset with Irani

Amethi is very upset with its current MP Smriti Irani. They believe a mistake has been made. She does not go there often. She is only worried about targeting the Gandhi family, levelling accusations and misusing her position. — Robert Vadra, entrepreneur

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Robert Vadra