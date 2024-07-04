 ‘Prolongation of current border situation not in interest of either side’: India, China agree to resolve LAC issues at earliest : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • ‘Prolongation of current border situation not in interest of either side’: India, China agree to resolve LAC issues at earliest

‘Prolongation of current border situation not in interest of either side’: India, China agree to resolve LAC issues at earliest

India says complete disengagement along Line of Actual Control is needed

‘Prolongation of current border situation not in interest of either side’: India, China agree to resolve LAC issues at earliest

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during during a meeting in Kazakhstan’s Astana. @DrSJaishankar/PTI



Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, July 4

India and China on Thursday agreed that prolonging the current situation along the border areas was “not in the interest of either side”. India reiterated that disengagement of militaries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was the way to remove “obstacles” in the way of normalcy in bilateral relations.

The Ministry of External Affairs put out a statement after a meeting the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the SCO Summit at Astana, Kazakhstan.  

It said: “The two ministers had an in-depth exchange of views on finding an early resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh to stabilise and rebuild bilateral relations”.

“The two Ministers agreed that the prolongation of the current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side”, the Indian statement said

Jaishankar highlighted the need to “redouble efforts to achieve complete disengagement from the remaining areas in eastern Ladakh and restore border peace and tranquillity in order to remove obstacles towards return of normalcy in bilateral relations”.

The Indian statement said all bilateral agreements have to be respected. It quoted Jaishankar as saying “reaffirmed the importance of fully abiding by relevant bilateral agreements, protocols, and understandings reached between the two Governments in the past. The Line of Actual Control must be respected and peace and tranquillity in the border areas always enforced”.

Both Ministers agreed to continue and step up meetings of the diplomatic and military officials of the two sides to take forward their discussions to resolve the remaining issues at the earliest. The two agreed that the Working Mechanism on Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) should hold an early meeting. EAM reiterated that India-China relationship is best served by observing the three mutuals – mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests.

Earlier, Jaishankar put out a post on X saying that he met with Chinese Communist Party Politburo member and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Astana this morning.

“Discussed early resolution of remaining issues in border areas. Agreed to redouble efforts through diplomatic and military channels to that end,” Jaishankar said.

The Indian and Chinese Armies are locked in military stand-off along the LAC in eastern Ladakh since April 2020.

India has maintained that restoration of status quo as on April 2020 was a prerequisite for any forward movement in bilateral relations.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, her husband transferred to Bengaluru

2
Punjab

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP on July 5

3
India

ED to move Supreme Court against Jharkhand High Court's bail to Hemant Soren

4
Punjab

CISF woman constable Kulwinder Kaur who slapped Kangana Ranaut shifted to Bengaluru

5
India

Congress versus Congress in Karnataka with powerful seers adding to drama

6
Punjab

Jalandhar earns a new epithet — City of turncoats

7
India

PM Modi invokes Emergency to counter Congress's 'protecting Constitution' pitch

8
Jalandhar

Order enquiry into allegations by Sheetal Angural: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar to CM Bhagwant Mann

9
India

Pushing by Baba’s security, slippery slope led to Hathras stampede, says SDM’s preliminary report

10
India

Champai Soren resigns as Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren stakes claim to form government

Don't Miss

View All
In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda
Punjab

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Glory Bawa after her distress call
Amritsar

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa's daughter Glory after her distress call

It’s coming home: Aboard a charter flight, T20 WC champions to take part in open bus road show on arrival
India

It’s coming home: Aboard a charter flight, T20 WC champions to take part in open bus road show on arrival

Cops verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors
Chandigarh

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride
Punjab

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland
Himachal

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

Top News

They're home: India's T20 world champs arrive in Delhi; fans brave rain to welcome players

They're home: India's T20 world champs arrive in Delhi; fans brave rain to welcome players

Hundreds of supporters, holding placards congratulating thei...

Viral video: Rohit Sharma flaunts T20 World Cup trophy upon arrival in Delhi

Viral video: Rohit Sharma flaunts T20 World Cup trophy upon arrival in Delhi

The team received a grand welcome upon their arrival

The Tribune exclusive: India to set up villages, boost infra near LAC in Arunachal

The Tribune exclusive: India to set up villages, boost infra near LAC in Arunachal Pradesh

New habitations in Arunachal will benefit from roads in forw...

Amid eastern Ladakh row, EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Kazakhstan’s Astana

‘Prolongation of current border situation not in interest of either side’: India, China agree to resolve LAC issues at earliest

India says complete disengagement along Line of Actual Contr...

Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena resigns

Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena resigns after BJP’s poor performance in Lok Sabha election

Meena was also in the race of Chief Minister’s post after re...


Cities

View All

Tejpal Singh’s family struggles for return of his mortal remains

Family struggles for return of mortal remains of Tejpal Singh who died fighting for Russia in war against Ukraine

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa's daughter Glory after her distress call

Canal bank near Sultanwind turns a garbage dump, residents suffer

‘Expedite work on desilting Tung Dhab drain’

After apology by Akali rebels, Akal Takht to take call

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Chandigarh's Sector 26 mandi clings to single-use plastic despite eco drive by MC

To curb mishaps, roundabouts to be built at 16 intersections in Mohali

Chandigarh Police verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’

Zirakpur: Punjab rights panel takes suo motu action on Sukhna Choe report

Don’t use our struggle for personal gains, DCW members tell Maliwal

Don’t use our struggle for personal gains, DCW members tell Maliwal

Student outfits rally against ‘irregularities’ in NEET-UG

Rahul’s ‘Hindu’ remarks spark BJP protest

Crucial flood control meeting called off: Congress

Delhi Police arrest 3 in major robbery bust

Jalandhar West bypoll: CM dares BJP candidate

Jalandhar West bypoll: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares BJP candidate Sheetal Angural

Order probe into Sheetal Angural’s allegations: Sunil Jakhar to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Raja Warring criticises Punjab Govt for neglecting Jalandhar West

Jalandhar earns a new epithet — City of turncoats

Partap Singh Bajwa asks Bhagwant Mann to debate with Sheetal Angural

Now, ambit of e-challan to be expanded to 44 new spots

Now, ambit of e-challan to be expanded to 44 new spots

Youth murdered by masked miscreants in broad daylight

Direct seeding of rice target distant dream, 18% achieved so far

Negligence and deficiency in service: Pay Rs 50K relief to patient, infertility centre told

More cartridges seized from two suspects who opened fire at cops

7K trees to go for Sirhind-Patiala 4-laning

7K trees to go for Sirhind-Patiala 4-laning

Patiala DC launches project to tackle anaemia in girls at Rajpura

Illegal advertising screen threat looms over Patiala commuters

Capacity building programme held

BJP leader’s son, Congress councillor booked for blackmail, extortion