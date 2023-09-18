 Amid heavy rain, 11,900 people shifted to shelter homes in Gujarat; Narmada above danger mark in Bharuch : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Amid heavy rain, 11,900 people shifted to shelter homes in Gujarat; Narmada above danger mark in Bharuch

Amid heavy rain, 11,900 people shifted to shelter homes in Gujarat; Narmada above danger mark in Bharuch

Several areas in Bharuch city, tehsil and villages in Ankleshwar are still under knee-deep water

Amid heavy rain, 11,900 people shifted to shelter homes in Gujarat; Narmada above danger mark in Bharuch

NDRF personnel rescue residents from a flooded area after heavy rain in Narmada district of Gujarat. 6NDRFVADODARA/PTI



PTI

Bharuch, September 18

With heavy rain lashing Gujarat since Sunday, 11,900 people living in low-lying areas in Vadodara, Bharuch, Narmada, Dahod, Panchmahal, Anand and Gandhinagar districts have been shifted to shelter homes while 270 stranded citizens were rescued.

In a statement, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said work is on to clear roads by removing fallen trees.

According to officials, more than 6,000 people living along the banks of the Narmada river in Bharuch district have been shifted to safer places in the last two days after the water level rose to 40 feet due to discharge from the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

Several areas in Bharuch city and tehsil and many localities and villages in Ankleshwar are still under knee-deep water even though the water level has been decreasing slowly since Monday morning.

The current water level of the Narmada river is 37.72 feet, nearly 10 feet above the danger mark of 28 feet, at the Golden Bridge that connects Ankleshwar to Bharuch, said an official of Bharuch District Emergency Response Centre (BDERC).

On Sunday, the water level of the river went up to 40 feet at the bridge due to heavy discharge of water from the Sardar Sarovar Dam (SSD) located upstream.

Dandiya Bazaar and other areas in Bharuch city, and several societies and villages in Ankleshwar city and taluka are still inundated in knee-deep water. The situation is improving gradually as water is slowly decreasing, the BDERC official said.

In view of heavy rains in different parts of Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said he has been in constant touch with collectors of the affected districts.

“Relief and rescue operations are being carried out wherever needed with the help of 10 teams of both NDRF and SDRF. In all, nearly 11,900 persons living in low-lying areas of Vadodara, Bharuch, Narmada, Dahod, Panchmahal, Anand and Gandhinagar districts were shifted to shelter homes.

“As many as 270 stranded citizens were rescued by the administration while work is on to clear roads by removing fallen trees,” CM Patel said.

Meanwhile, Army personnel rescued 12 people stranded on a small island in the Narmada river passing from Karjan taluka in Vadodara district after a 48-hour operation, a government release said.

“After 48 hours of rescue operation, Army personnel successfully rescued and brought these 12 people, including women and children, on the shore on Monday morning using boats,” it stated.

The India Meteorological Department said “extremely heavy rainfall” occurred at isolated places in Arvalli, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, and Sabarkantha districts during the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am (on Monday).

The IMD predicted “light to moderate” rain at several places across Gujarat on Monday and Tuesday.

As per the rainfall data shared by the State Emergency Operations Centre, 29 tehsils received more than 40 mm downpour between 6 am and 2 pm on Monday.

Visavadar taluka in Junagadh district received 283 mm of rainfall in the eight hours till 2 pm.

Visavadar was followed by Mendarda taluka in Junagadh (165 mm), Radhanpur in Patan (156 mm), Bhabhar in Banaskantha (144 mm), Vanthali in Junagadh (129 mm), Deodar in Banaskantha (108 mm), Deesa in Banaskantha (91 mm), Mehsana tehsil (91 mm) and Bagsara in Amreli district (91 mm).

#Gujarat

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Army soldier abducted, killed in Manipur; 10-year-old son lone eyewitness to crime

2
Punjab

'Outsiders' dominate Punjab BJP core panel

3
Jalandhar

Jalandhar youth washed away in Bhagsu waterfall in Dharamsala

4
Trending

Netizens react with funny memes after India win 8th Asia Cup title

5
Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar announces Rs 50,000 for industrial workers’ daughters to buy electric two-wheelers

6
India

Akbar, Shivaji, Maharaja Ranjit Singh: New Parliament celebrates heroes of Indian democracy

7
India

PM Modi recalls vision of Nehru, Shastri, Vajpayee; reminds House of cash-for-vote scam in Manmohan era

8
Patiala

Heavy security at Punjabi University as students protest demanding case against professor

9
Punjab

Shortage of RTOs in Punjab leaves vehicle owners harried

10
India

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List; PM Modi says a proud moment for all Indians

Don't Miss

View All
Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Top News

Parliament Special Session: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am

PM Modi recalls vision of Nehru, Shastri, Vajpayee; reminds House of cash-for-vote scam in Manmohan era

PM asks Opposition to keep 'rona-dhona' aside as MPs gather ...

No alliance with BJP, matter will be decided during elections, says AIADMK leader

No alliance with BJP, matter will be decided during elections, says AIADMK leader

D Jayakumar lashes out at BJP state chief K Annamalai for hi...

'Ready for early election', says Bihar CM Nitish

'Ready for early election', says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on possibility of LS polls being advanced

The CM said this in Patna while reacting to the statement of...

Supreme Court relieves SIT in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Supreme Court relieves SIT in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Says it has already completed its probe and submitted a char...

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Police suspect the role of a male domestic help, who was hir...


Cities

View All

10% rebate helps civic body collect ~14 cr property tax

10% rebate helps civic body collect Rs 14 cr property tax

India-Middle East-EU corridor can fuel growth: Experts

Local iron & steel industry losing shine

Potholes, choked sewers plague Ward No. 11

Manjinder Singh Sirsa to push for passport-free Kartarpur Sahib visit

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

Shelve Capitol Complex projects: UNESCO panel

Shelve Capitol Complex projects, UNESCO panel tells Chandigarh Administration

A first: PPP projects for vacant properties of Chandigarh civic body

Missing cab driver found dead near Rajpura

Two Panchkula clubs to lose liquor licence

Two arrested for human trafficking, girl rescued

Kejriwal opposes simultaneous polls, demands ‘one nation, one education’ system

Kejriwal opposes simultaneous polls, demands ‘one nation, one education’ system

PM Modi inaugurates Metro’s Airport Line extension

Delhi High Court upholds cancellation of UPSC aspirant’s candidature for uploading wrong photo

Loot, murder suspect held after gunfight with cops in Greater Noida

RML Hospital opens India’s first OPD for transgenders

Jalandhar: 2 months on, no end to sufferings of flood-hit

Jalandhar: 2 months on, no end to sufferings of flood-hit

Youth Congress observes PM’s birthday as ‘unemployment day’

Jalandhar youth washed away in Bhagsu waterfall in Dharamsala

Mayor, councillors miffed over being ignored in car rally

Non-payment of arrears: Kapurthala DC forms price fixation panel

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Road accidents claimed 249 lives in eight months

Patient’s death: We achieved more benchmarks than specified, claims SMO Dr Mandeep Sidhu

Man gets life term in murder case

3 youths came to supply drugs caught by villagers

Heavy security at Punjabi University as students protest demanding case against professor

Heavy security at Punjabi University as students protest demanding case against professor

Punjabi university students to hold protest today

Jai Inder state president of BJP Mahila Morcha

District receives 34-mm rainfall

Man collides with stray cattle, dies