Amid LAC standoff, Army to add more air power

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, November 7

Adding to the air power in the Himalayas, the Army plans to raise two additional Aviation Brigades along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

The Army currently has three Aviation Brigades. Of these, two — one in Leh and the other in Missamari, Assam — are assigned for the LAC. The two additional raisings will also “look northwards”, said sources.

Each brigade has 50-55 helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) enabled for satellite communication. The copters specialise in reconnaissance, troop transportation, anti-tank warfare and close air support.

The IAF’s heavy-lift US-made Chinook and the Russian-made Mi17 helicopters are co-located with the Army Aviation as part of the air effort to quickly deploy troops in the Himalayas.

The upgrade plan is three-pronged and looks to have an inventory of about 500 copters. It will include a future induction of 90 light combat helicopters (LCH); Israeli UAV Hermes will be added to the existing fleet of Heron UAVs; and the delivery of light utility helicopters (LUHs), currently undergoing trial, is expected from December next year.

Hermes 900 ‘starliner’ UAV will not only boost the reconnaissance and surveillance capability of the Army but their teaming with combat helicopters will also prove to be a game-changer, the sources said. The Army is looking to acquire 250 copters to replace the Cheetah, Chetak copters. The first option would be LUH. “The LUH is a good copter and has phenomenal load-carrying capacity in mountains,” the sources said, adding that “we are also considering helicopters on lease”.

The Army Aviation Corps celebrated its 38th Raising Day on November 1. Today’s Army Aviation includes ALH-Mark-III, Rudra, LCH and the Cheetah-Chetak series. The LUH and the Apache Attack Helicopters will soon be added to the inventory.

