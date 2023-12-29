Amid leadership ‘tussle’, Nitish & Lalan attend JD(U) meeting

PTI

New Delhi, December 28

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and JD(U) national president Lalan Singh attended a meeting of party’s national office-bearers here today, a day before its national executive and council meetings, amid a buzz that Singh may make way for Kumar to lead the party.

Some party leaders said there have been talks even within the organisation about Singh quitting in Kumar’s favour but made it clear that no such message has been conveyed by either of them so far. A party leader noted that the council meeting was generally called to ratify any important decision taken by the national executive.

While the office-bearers discussed the contents of political agenda which will be approved at the meeting of the party’s apex bodies, a combative Singh earlier reacted contemptuously to reports about his resignation and a rift within the party, which has a history of swinging across the ideological spectrum to change allies.

“You are trying to set the narrative... JD(U) is one and will remain united,” he said in response to media’s queries on his resignation and differences in the party, asserting that it was a routine meeting, a view also echoed by Kumar before he boarded the flight from Patna to Delhi.

“If I have to resign, I will call you (mediapersons) and consult you about what to write in the resignation letter so that you can go to the BJP office and get the draft,” Singh said sarcastically.

