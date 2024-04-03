Amid mass desertions, Congress faces tough test in Chhindwara

Tribune News Service

Animesh Singh

Chhindwara, April 2

Despite facing a wave of desertions of trusted lieutenants and supporters in Chhindwara, the old Congress bastion, people in this south-eastern Madhya Pradesh town seem to have an inbuilt trust in former Chief Minister and nine-time MP Kamal Nath, as they say their vote will be for his son Nakul Nath. They believe that the BJP’s Vivek “Bunty” Sahu is not strong candidate, as he had lost to Kamal Nath in 2018 and the 2023 assembly elections.

Chhindwara goes to polls on April 19 in the first phase of LS elections along with five more Madhya Pradesh seats, namely Mandla, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Sidhi and Shahdol. Battling mass exodus of not only important local leaders, but even hundreds of party workers, the Congress office in Chhindwara seems busy with lots of party workers moving around and holding meetings to chalk out strategies.

However, it belies the tough challenge that Nakul Nath and his father may face this time as the BJP seems determined to break the only Congress bastion in Madhya Pradesh.

Jitendra or Jeetu Bhai to his associates in BJP, a close aide of Sahu, appears confident that the party will succeed in breaking the Congress’ winning streak.

“Though Bunty bhai lost to Kamal Nath in 2018 and 2023 assembly polls here and the margin of defeat also widened from last time, he will definitely win against Nakul Nath,” he said.

What makes it tougher for the Naths this time from is the fact that many of their loyal associates have left the Congress. Ten days back, one of Kamal Nath’s closest aides, Deepak Saxena, had quit the party, saying he was resigning for personal reasons.

